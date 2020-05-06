STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Coffee Café Owner Files Class Action Against State Auto for COVID-19 Coverage

MINNEAPOLIS — The owner of the Youngblood Coffee Roasters cafes has filed a class action against State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co., contending that COVID-19 and related government closure orders have caused an insured physical loss of property.

In a May 4 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minneapolis, Youngblood maintains that State Auto must pay under the business income, civil authority, extra expense and sue and labor coverage provisions of the policy.

Youngblood notified State Auto of its COVID-19 business loss on April 22. In response, the insurer allegedly requested additional information beyond ...

Associated Law Firms

Langdon & Emison

Schwebel Goetz & Sieben

Stueve Siegel Hanson



Associated Documents

Complaint



