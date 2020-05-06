STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Las Vegas Candy Distributor Sues Valley Forge Insurance for COVID-19 Losses

CHICAGO — A Las Vegas distributor of gambling-themed candy has filed a class action against Valley Forge Insurance Co., contending that COVID-19 civil authority orders has caused it to sustain business losses that are covered under its all-risk policy.

In a May 4 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, JDL Inc. d/b/a Vegas Image and LV Candy LLC says the insurer has agreed to pay for its actual loss of business income sustained due to the necessary suspension of operations during the “period of restoration” caused by direct physical loss or damage.

Associated Law Firms

Burns Bowen Bair

Daniels & Tredennick

DiCello Levitt Gutzler

The Lanier Law Firm



Associated Documents

Complaint



