STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Lloyd’s Underwriters Seek Dismissal of Fla. Sports Bar’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

TAMPA, Fla. — Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London have moved to dismiss a Florida sports bar’s lawsuit seeking coverage for COVID-19 business losses, arguing that there has been no “direct physical loss to property” at the insured premises.

In a May 4 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Underwriters assert that Prime Time Sports Bar’s allegations “relate to purely economic losses brought on by outside events, not a direct physical loss to its insured property.”

“Assuming all of Prime Time’s factual allegations are true — including its demonstrably false assertions that ...

Associated Law Firms

Austin & Laurato

Cole Scott & Kissane



Associated Documents

Motion



Registered User Login