STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. Trucking School Sues Insurers for COVID-19 Business Losses

HARTFORD, Conn. — The owner of a California trucking school has sued its insurers in federal court, alleging its COVID-19 business interruption losses are covered under its all-risk policy, which insures against physical loss and/or direct physical damage.

In a May 4 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, Consulting Advantage Inc. seeks a ruling that The Hartford Fire Insurance Co. and Commercial Inland Marine Hartford Fire Insurance Co. are liable under the policy.

Consulting says it was forced to close its trucking school when California state lawmakers issued a shelter-in-place order on March ...

Associated Law Firms

Levin Sedran & Berman

Ury & Moskow



Associated Documents

Complaint



