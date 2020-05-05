STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Bankruptcy Order Bars Claims Against Eastman Kodak in Medical Imaging Dye Case, Judge Rules

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed Eastman Kodak Inc. from a lawsuit alleging injuries caused by a medical imaging dye, ruling that a federal bankruptcy court order bars the plaintiffs’ claims because they were afforded due process.

In an April 30 order, Judge Esther Salas of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey held that the notice by publication of the claims bar date and bankruptcy confirmation hearing was sufficient to afford unknown creditors such as plaintiffs due process.

In 1975, John Sweeney suffered a neck injury in a football game. He ...

