STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Ariz. Gym Sues Insurer in Federal Court for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses
May 5, 2020
HARTFORD, Conn. — A children’s gym has sued its insurer in Connecticut federal court, seeking a declaratory judgment that its business interruption losses arising from COVID-19 government closure orders are covered under its policy.
The May 4 complaint was filed by Little Stars Corp. d/b/a The Little Gym of Gilbert in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut against Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. d/b/a The Hartford, and Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd.
The Gilbert, Ariz., gym submitted a claim after it was forced to close on March 16 due to the COVID-19 ...
