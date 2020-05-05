STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ariz. Gym Sues Insurer in Federal Court for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

HARTFORD, Conn. — A children’s gym has sued its insurer in Connecticut federal court, seeking a declaratory judgment that its business interruption losses arising from COVID-19 government closure orders are covered under its policy.

The May 4 complaint was filed by Little Stars Corp. d/b/a The Little Gym of Gilbert in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut against Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. d/b/a The Hartford, and Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd.

The Gilbert, Ariz., gym submitted a claim after it was forced to close on March 16 due to the COVID-19 ...

Associated Law Firms

Golomb & Honik

Hecht Kleeger & Damashek

Levin Sedran & Berman

Robert Pierce & Associates



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login