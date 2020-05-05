STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

San Francisco Thai Restaurants Hit Oregon Mutual with COVID-19 Coverage Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO — Oregon Mutual Insurance Co. has been hit with a class action in federal court, filed by two high-end San Francisco Thai restaurants seeking coverage for business interruption losses arising from COVID-19 and related government closure orders.

Plaintiffs Nari Suda LLC d/b/a Nari and Pakin Corp. d/b/a Kin Khao filed the complaint on May 4 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, contending that coverage is available under the “Lost Business Income” and “Civil Authority” provisions of their policies.

“The Orders prohibited the physical access to, use of, and operations at and by the ...

