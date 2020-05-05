STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. Pilates Studio, Store Sue The Hartford for COVID-19 Business Losses

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Newport Beach, Calif. Pilates studio and retail store have sued their insurers in federal court, demanding coverage for COVID-19-related business interruption losses.

In a May 4 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, Rencana LLC d/b/a Core Reform Pilates and The Irvine Company LLC say their policy issued by The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd. clearly insures the losses.

Plaintiffs further maintain that the policy’s virus or bacteria exclusion does not apply to the closure of their businesses as a result of an order issued by ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login