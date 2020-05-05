STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

BHR Hip MDL Judge Refuses to Further Limit Scope of Ex Parte Conversations

BALTIMORE — The judge overseeing the federal BHR Hip MDL docket has denied Smith & Nephew’s request for an amended order further limiting the scope of ex parte conversations between surgeons and plaintiff’s counsel, finding no justification for such an order.

In an April 27 order, Judge Catherine Blake of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland said S&N did not provide evidence that treating physicians will be biased or swayed by the ex parte conversations.

In May 2018, S&N asked the MDL court to limit the scope of contacts between plaintiffs’ surgeons and plaintiffs’ counsel “to ...

