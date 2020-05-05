STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Lawsuit Says Nursing Home's Unsafe Practices Caused Widespread COVID-19 Infections, Deaths

CHICAGO — An Illinois town has sued a local nursing home, accusing it of failing to take adequate measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, leading to 216 positive cases and 10 deaths.

In a May 1 complaint filed in the Cook County Circuit Court, the Town of Cicero says City View Multicare Center LLC — which has 325 residents and more than 300 staff members — has refused to implement Center for Disease Control guidelines at its facility.

“At this point, there are 216 positive cases for COVID-19 connected to City View, representing nearly one fifth of the entire ...

