STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Lawsuit Says Nursing Home's Unsafe Practices Caused Widespread COVID-19 Infections, Deaths
May 5, 2020
CHICAGO — An Illinois town has sued a local nursing home, accusing it of failing to take adequate measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, leading to 216 positive cases and 10 deaths.
In a May 1 complaint filed in the Cook County Circuit Court, the Town of Cicero says City View Multicare Center LLC — which has 325 residents and more than 300 staff members — has refused to implement Center for Disease Control guidelines at its facility.
“At this point, there are 216 positive cases for COVID-19 connected to City View, representing nearly one fifth of the entire ...
