STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Skiers Seek Creation of MDL Petition for Claims Relating to Denial of Refunds for ‘Unlimited’ Passes

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A group of skiers has asked the JPML to create an MDL docket for the growing number of claims against two resorts that have refused to issue partial refunds to those that purchased the defendant’s national ski passes for the 2019-2020 ski season, which was cut short as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the April 29 petition, the plaintiffs told the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation that both The Vail Resorts Inc., and Alterra Mountain Company U.S. Inc. closed their ski resorts on March 15 for the remainder of the season.

According to one ...

Associated Documents

Petition



Registered User Login