Reinsurance & Arbitration

Century Says Res Judicata Issues Arbitrable Under Federal Law, Urges Judge to Deny Reconsideration Bid

BOSTON — Century Indemnity Co. is urging a Massachusetts federal judge to let stand her ruling that an arbitration panel should decide whether a prior arbitration award issued in a dispute over reinsurance billings applies to a second set of billings that did not follow the same allocation method as the first set of billings.

In a March 3 opposition to Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London’s motion for reconsideration, Century says Judge Denise Casper of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts properly ruled that federal law governs whether res judicata issues are arbitrable, and such issues are ...

