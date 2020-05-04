STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Pa. Dentist Sues Travelers for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

PHILADELPHIA — A Bucks County, Pa., dentist has sued Travelers Casualty Insurance, demanding coverage for losses he sustained after COVID-19 civil authority orders forced him to stop performing all but emergency procedures.

In an April 30 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Eric R. Shantzer DDS d/b/a Richboro Dental Excellence says his insurance agent told him Travelers would reject his claim for business interruption losses.

Schantzer argues that the civil authority orders, which shuttered all non-life-sustaining businesses, “evidence an awareness on the part of both state and local governments that COVID-19 causes ...

