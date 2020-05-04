STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Houston Plastic Surgeon Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage

HOUSTON — A Houston plastic surgeon has sued his insurer and insurance agent, seeking coverage for lost business revenue caused by the government mandated postponement of all non-essential surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Sean Boutros seeks a declaratory judgment that defendants Sentinel Insurance Co. Ltd. d/b/a The Hartford through Alliant Insurance Services Houston LLC are obligated to pay for his business interruption losses.

The complaint, originally filed in the Harris County (Texas) District Court, was removed to the to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on May 1.

In an answer filed the same day, ...

Associated Law Firms

Gordon & Rees

The Ammons Law Firm



Associated Documents

Complaint



