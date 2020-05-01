STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Ohio Opioid MDL Judge Selects Two Pharmacy Cases for 2021 Bellwether Trial

CINCINNATI — The Ohio federal judge overseeing the national opioid multidistrict litigation docket has chosen two pharmacy public nuisance cases for a May 2021 bellwether trial.

In an April 30 order, Judge Dan A. Polster of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio designated County of Lake, Ohio v. Purdue Pharma, L.P. et al., No. 1:18-op-45032 (N.D. Ohio); and County of Trumbull, Ohio v. Purdue Pharma, L.P. et al., No. 1:18-op-45079 (N.D. Ohio).

The judge held in January that public nuisance and civil conspiracy claims should proceed against the pharmacy defendants, finding a question of fact ...

