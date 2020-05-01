STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
CNA, Continental Insurance Hit with COVID-19 Coverage Class Action in Kansas
May 1, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas City radiology practice has sued Continental Casualty Co. and its parent corporation CNA Financial Corp. in federal court on behalf of itself and a class of policyholders, accusing them of wrongfully denying its claim for COVID-19-related business interruption losses.
In an April 29 class action complaint, Alliance Radiology P.A. says state and local stay-at-home orders has stopped all elective medical procedures, greatly reducing its operations as a result.
“Alliance purchased an all-risk commercial property insurance policy from Defendants to protect it in the event of property loss and business interruption,” Alliance maintains. “COVID-19 and the ...
Associated Law Firms
Langdon & Emison
Miller Schirger
Shaffer Lombardo Shurin
Stueve Siegel Hanson
Associated Documents
Complaint