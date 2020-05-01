STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

CNA, Continental Insurance Hit with COVID-19 Coverage Class Action in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas City radiology practice has sued Continental Casualty Co. and its parent corporation CNA Financial Corp. in federal court on behalf of itself and a class of policyholders, accusing them of wrongfully denying its claim for COVID-19-related business interruption losses.

In an April 29 class action complaint, Alliance Radiology P.A. says state and local stay-at-home orders has stopped all elective medical procedures, greatly reducing its operations as a result.

“Alliance purchased an all-risk commercial property insurance policy from Defendants to protect it in the event of property loss and business interruption,” Alliance maintains. “COVID-19 and the ...

Associated Law Firms

Langdon & Emison

Miller Schirger

Shaffer Lombardo Shurin

Stueve Siegel Hanson



Associated Documents

Complaint



