STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Philly Law Firm Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Business Loss Coverage

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia law firm has sued Sentinel Insurance Co. in federal court, seeking to recoup business losses it suffered after it was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing civil authority orders.

In an April 30 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Sidkoff Pincus & Green PC says its all-risk policy does not specifically exclude virus coverage, and in fact includes an endorsement for coverage in the event of a virus.

The law firm further maintains that COVID-19 has caused physical loss and damage covered under its policy.

Associated Law Firms

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Golomb & Honik

Levin Sedran & Berman



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login

Username

Password



...