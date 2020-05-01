STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Philly Law Firm Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Business Loss Coverage
May 1, 2020
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia law firm has sued Sentinel Insurance Co. in federal court, seeking to recoup business losses it suffered after it was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing civil authority orders.
In an April 30 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Sidkoff Pincus & Green PC says its all-risk policy does not specifically exclude virus coverage, and in fact includes an endorsement for coverage in the event of a virus.
The law firm further maintains that COVID-19 has caused physical loss and damage covered under its policy....
Associated Documents
Complaint