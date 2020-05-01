STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Manhattan Dental Practice Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Business Losses

NEW YORK — A Manhattan dental practice has sued The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd. in federal court, seeking coverage for business losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 29 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Sharde Harvey DDS PLLC explained that it only performs emergency services for patients as opposed to preventive dental care, but not more than once a week or once every two weeks.

“In light of the Coronavirus global pandemic and state and local orders mandating that all non-essential in ...

Associated Law Firms

Golomb & Honik

Hecht Kleeger & Damashek

Levin Sedran & Berman

Robert Pierce & Associates



Associated Documents

Complaint



