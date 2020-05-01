STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Mich. Winery Levies Class Action Against Insurer for COVID-19 Business Losses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s oldest winery is seeking coverage from its insurer after it was forced to close its tasting rooms, restaurant and event facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 30 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, St. Julian Wine Company Inc. says The Cincinnati Insurance Co. is liable for business interruption losses caused by COVID-19 and the ensuing civil authority orders mandating the suspension of business for on-site services.

“On information and belief, CIC has made a corporate-level business decision not to pay insureds for losses ...

