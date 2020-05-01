STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Wash. Dental Practice Files Class Action Against Insurer for COVID-19 Coverage

SEATTLE — A Tacoma, Wash., dental practice has filed a class action against Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd., seeking coverage for business income losses it sustained after state and local COVID-19 civil authority orders barred it from performing anything but emergency procedures.

In an April 29 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Arnell Prato, DDS, PLLC maintains that coverage is available under its policy’s provisions for Income, Extra Expense, Extended Business Income, and Civil Authority coverage.

In response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the United States, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued ...

Associated Law Firms

Keller Rohrback



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login