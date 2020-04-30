STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Badger Mutual Insurance Hit with Class Action Seeking COVID-19 Coverage

April 30, 2020

RENO, Nev. — The owners of three Las Vegas eateries have filed a class action complaint against Badger Mutual Insurance Co., demanding coverage for COVID-19-related business interruption losses.

In the April 28 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, the plaintiffs contend their all-risk commercial property policies cover lost business income arising from orders of civil authority, such as the government stay-at-home orders issued in response to the pandemic.

Plaintiffs maintain the policy’s Civil Authority exclusion does not apply because the orders were not a result of any contamination of their property, and their property ...

Associated Law Firms
Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd
Seeger Weiss
The O'Mara Law Firm

Associated Documents
Complaint


