STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chicago Cocktail Lounge Says Insurer Must Cover COVID-19 Losses

CHICAGO — A Chicago cocktail lounge and musical venue has hit Society Insurance with a class action in federal court, demanding coverage for business interruption losses it sustained after Illinois lawmakers forced it to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 29 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Illinois, the Hampton Social and the Bassment says, “despite Society Insurance’s express promise to cover business interruption losses when the government forces a closure, it has issued blanket denials to Plaintiff and its other similarly-situated insureds for any losses related to the Closure Orders.”

