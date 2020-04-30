STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

S.C. Law Firm Says Insurer Denied COVID-19 Claim in Bad Faith

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina law firm has sued its insurer, seeking coverage for business interruption losses it suffered when courts in the state closed due to the COVID-19 virus threat.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina on April 29, Coffey & McKenzie LLC maintains that Twin City Fire Insurance Co. d/b/a The Hartford denied its coverage claim in bad faith.

On March 9, the South Carolina Supreme Court suspended all court operations in the state, and many other non-essential state agencies were also shuttered by order of the state ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



