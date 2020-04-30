STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Pa. Restaurant Asks Pa. High Court to Coordinate COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage Actions

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pittsburgh restaurant seeking coverage for COVID-19 business interruption losses from Erie Insurance Co. has asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to coordinate the handling of all such cases in the commonwealth and establish a system for expedited resolution.

In an April 29 emergency application for extraordinary relief, Joseph Tambellini Inc. argues that “hundreds, if not thousands of lawsuits are expected to be filed in the commonwealth by businessowners against insurers to recover for the losses” and that “the delay occasioned by the standard appellate process will unduly prejudice” policyholders.

Tambellini sued Erie in the Allegheny County Court ...

