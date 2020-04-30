STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Class Action Lawsuit Says the Hartford Insurer Obligated to Cover COVID-19 Business Losses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A business machines company has filed a class action against Sentinel Insurance Co., seeking a ruling that its COVID-19 business interruption losses are covered under the insurer’s Spectrum Business Owner’s Policy, arguing they are not excluded from coverage.

In an April 29 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, Buffalo Xerographix Inc. is challenging the insurer’s position that the policy does not provide coverage for losses arising from COVID-19 and/or the actions of various civil authorities barring or limiting access to the insured premises.

Sentinel’s denial of coverage for losses ...

