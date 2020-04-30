STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

News Media Sues Fla. Lawmakers for Access to COVID-19 Death Numbers in Long-Term Facilities

TALLAHASSEE — The Associated Press, joined by the New York Times and other newspapers, have sued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other state lawmakers for refusing to release records of COVID-19 resident and staff deaths in long-term care facilities.

In an April 27 complaint filed in the Leon County (Fla.) Circuit Court, plaintiffs explain that they do not seek information identifying the names of residents or staff infected by the virus; rather, they want immediate access to the numbers of resident and staff deaths by facility.

