STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Jewish Cultural Center Seeks Coverage from Chubb for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles Jewish human rights organization has sued Chubb Insurance Co. in federal court, seeking coverage for business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19-related shutdown of its museum and film production company.

In an April 29 complaint, The Simon Wiesenthal Center, represented in part by John W. Houghtaling II, maintains that its all-risk policy covers loss of business income and expenses caused by business closures by order of civil authority.

The plaintiff’s insured properties include the center’s Beit Hashoah Museum of Tolerance, Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies, SWC Museum Corp., and Moriah Films. ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login