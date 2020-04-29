STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Conn. Man Sues Smith & Nephew, Heraeus Over Failed Artificial Knee

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man has sued Smith & Nephew Inc. and a bone cement manufacturer, alleging his artificial knee prematurely failed, causing him severe injuries, requiring multiple surgeries.

In an April 27 complaint, removed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, Frank DiBlasi alleges the components and Palacos cement manufactured by S&N and defendant Heraeus Inc. loosened suddenly, four years after his implantation surgery.

DiBlasi underwent right total knee replacement surgery in January 2014, during which his surgeon, Dr. Robert Kennon, implanted an artificial knee joint manufactured by S&N using Palacos cement. On April ...

Associated Law Firms

Yamin & Grant



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login