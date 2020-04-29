STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Kansas City Grill Sues Lexington Insurance for COVID-19 Business Losses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City bar and grill has filed a federal class action against Lexington Insurance Co., demanding coverage for business interruption losses caused by its government-mandated closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 27 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, Zwillo V Corp. d/b/a Westport Flea Market Bar & Grill maintains that coverage under its all-risk policy was triggered when state and local officials issued stay-at-home orders in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus.

The plaintiff contends its claim for coverage, which Lexington denied ...

