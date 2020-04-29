STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Vegas Ad Agency Sues Chubb, Federal Insurance for COVID-19 Business Losses

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas ad and marketing agency has sued its insurers, Chubb and Federal Insurance Co., seeking coverage under its business interruption policy for losses it sustained when it was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 28 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, Levy Ad Group, Inc., Levy Production Group LLC and Levy Online, LLC contend their policy does not exclude coverage for “any pandemic or virus-related peril, although there are specific exclusions for earthquake, flood, fungus, nuclear hazards, pollutants, and war and military action.”

