STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Vegas Ad Agency Sues Chubb, Federal Insurance for COVID-19 Business Losses
April 29, 2020
LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas ad and marketing agency has sued its insurers, Chubb and Federal Insurance Co., seeking coverage under its business interruption policy for losses it sustained when it was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an April 28 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, Levy Ad Group, Inc., Levy Production Group LLC and Levy Online, LLC contend their policy does not exclude coverage for “any pandemic or virus-related peril, although there are specific exclusions for earthquake, flood, fungus, nuclear hazards, pollutants, and war and military action.”...
Associated Law Firms
Law Office of Bradley Booke
Associated Documents
Complaint