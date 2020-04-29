STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. Federal Judge Criticizes ICE for Failing to Implement COVID-19 Safety Measures

SAN FRANCISCO — In addressing a class action filed against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, a California federal judge has criticized the agency for failing to implement safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in two of the state’s detention facilities.

In an April 27 tentative ruling, Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said the plaintiffs “have made a strong case that ICE is systematically violating the due process rights of this proposed class of civil detainees, because current conditions at the facilities create an unreasonable risk of harm from infection.” ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login