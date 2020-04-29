STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. Officials Sued for Denying Protest Permits During COVID-19 Pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A political candidate has sued California Governor Gavin Newsom and other state officials, accusing them of violating her right to free speech and assembly by denying her a permit to protest COVID-19 stay-at-home orders on the state capitol grounds.

In an April 27 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, Chris Bish, represented in part by Dhillon Law Group Inc., seeks an injunction barring enforcement of the orders.

“Since the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States in February and March 2020, the federal government’s projections of the anticipated national ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



