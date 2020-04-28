STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Roundup MDL Court Refuses to Allow Plaintiff Firm Representing Medical Monitoring Cases to Participate in Mediation with Monsanto

SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal court overseeing the coordinated multidistrict litigation docket for Roundup personal injury claims has denied efforts by plaintiffs’ firm Fegan Scott to obtain a “seat at the table for court-ordered mediation,” saying that the firm’s representation of medical monitoring plaintiffs is not enough to justify inclusion.

In an April 27 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California found “no reason to believe that negotiations between Monsanto and the currently sick will impact any future negotiations between Monsanto and the exposure-only-medical-monitoring class.”

“For example,” the court concluded, “an unlike the asbestos cases, ...

