Philly Area Restaurant Owners File COVID-19 Coverage Class Actions in Federal Court

PHILADELPHIA — The owners of three Philadelphia area restaurants have filed two class actions against their insurers in federal court, demanding coverage for business interruption losses they sustained when the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close their doors.

The lawsuits, filed by the law firm of Barrack Rodos & Bacine on behalf of the owners of Stove and Tap, Al Pastor, and Milkboy Philadelphia contend that coverage under their all-risk policies issued by Hartford Underwriters Insurance Co. and The Cincinnati Insurance Co. was triggered when state and local authorities issued stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of the virus.

