STORY FROM: Asbestos

N.Y. Court Affirms $6.6 Million Asbestos Verdict in Cosmetic Talc Case Against Whittaker

NEW YORK –– A New York appellate court has upheld a $6.6 million verdict against Whittaker, Clark & Daniels in a cosmetic talcum powder case, finding that the plaintiffs had submitted sufficient evidence to support the weight of the jury’s verdict.

In the April 9 decision, the new York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Department, did find fault with the trial court’s calculation of offsets for payments made by the settling defendants, concluding that the plaintiffs were entitled to an increase in the judgment.

Plaintiff Florence Nemeth asserted the claims, contending that she developed peritoneal mesothelioma as a result ...

