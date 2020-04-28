STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Trump Administration Barred from Giving $8 Billion in CARES Act Tribal Funds to Corporations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal judge has barred the Trump administration from distributing to corporations $8 billion in CARES Act relief funds meant for Native American tribes, ruling that the tribes will be irreparably harmed without court intervention.

However, in the April 27 order, Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia declined to distribute the entire $8 billion to the tribes, explaining that such relief “is greater than necessary to protect them” against injury.

