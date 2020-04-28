STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Reinsurance Info Not Relevant to Coverage Dispute, Idaho Federal Judge Says

BOISE, Idaho — An insurer must produce reserves information in an insurance coverage dispute but is not required to turn over reinsurance information because such information is not relevant to the facts of the case, an Idaho federal judge has ruled.

In an April 22 order, Judge David Nye of the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho explained that while the reinsurance contracts themselves are discoverable, any discussions between the insurer and its reinsurer regarding reinsurance amounts “is too far removed from the instant case.”

In 2016, Idahoan had an ongoing contract with Idaho Supreme Potatoes (ISP) to ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login