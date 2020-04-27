STORY FROM: Asbestos

HarrisMartin: Talcum Powder MDL Court Releases Daubert Decision, Says Plaintiff Expert Testimony Admissible ‘Subject to Limitations’

TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the national talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket has released its much-anticipated Daubert ruling, concluding, in part, that the plaintiffs’ general causation expert testimony is admissible, even if the experts’ conclusions “in the context of some of these factors demonstrate a relatively minimal causal relationship between talc use and ovarian cancer.”

The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey issued the opinion on April 27, nine months after it held hearings relating to admissibility in the thousands of personal injury lawsuits in which plaintiffs contend that they developed ovarian cancer as a ...

Associated Documents

Order

Opinion



