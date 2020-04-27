STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Small Businesses Sue Calif. Governor for ‘Unconstitutional’ Shelter-In-Place Orders

LOS ANGELES — A group of small businesses have sued California Governor Gavin Newsome and other state and county officials in an effort to lift what they call “unconstitutional” and “draconian” shelter-in-place orders, which effectively shuttered all non-essential businesses in the state.

In an April 23 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the plaintiffs, represented in part by Mark J. Geragos, say the orders “will continue to inflict massive and widespread economic damage to Plaintiffs — all while unconstitutionally placing the burden on the backs of both small and large ‘non-essential’ businesses who ...

