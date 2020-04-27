STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Restaurant Holding Co. Files Class Action Against Insurers, Demanding Coverage for Business Losses

NEW YORK — SA Hospitality Group LLC, a holding company that owns and operates a number of restaurants in New York and Florida through its subsidiaries, seeks coverage for business income losses the restaurants sustained when they were forced to close after state and local governments issued “stay at home” orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 24 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the plaintiffs maintain that coverage is available under their standard uniform all risk commercial property policies’ Special Business Income Coverage Form, which insures business ...

