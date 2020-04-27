STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chicago Restaurant Sues Society Insurance for Coverage of COVID-19 Business Losses

CHICAGO — The “West on North” restaurant and bar in Chicago seeks coverage for business losses they sustained when state and local government closure orders were issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 24 complaint filed against Society Insurance in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, JDS 1455 Inc. d/b/a West on North says it was forced to halt ordinary operations and furlough or lay off a majority of their employees.

Society Insurance denied the restaurant’s claim for property damage and lost business income on March 26. Plaintiff contends its “Business Owners” ...

Associated Law Firms

Klevatt & Associates

Law Office of Marcy W. Reingranck

Sperling & Slater



Associated Documents

Complaint



