STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Pa. Sports Arena Sues Insurer for Business Losses Following COVID-19 Closure

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia area sports facility has sued The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co., seeking coverage for COVID-19 business interruption losses.

In an April 24 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the Chester County Sports Arena in Downingtown, Pa., says it was forced to shutter when a series of governmental civil authority orders closed all non-life sustaining businesses in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The arena seeks a declaratory judgment that the civil authority orders constitute a prohibition of access to its property; that the policy covers ...

Associated Law Firms

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Golomb & Honik

Levin Sedran & Berman



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login