Ga. Attorney Says High Levels of Carcinogen in Zantac Caused Colon Cancer

ATLANTA — A Georgia lawyer has hit the makers of Zantac with a federal lawsuit, alleging that “staggering amounts” of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in the popular over-the-counter antacid caused his stage 3 colon cancer.

Plaintiff Robert Pagniello filed the complaint on April 23 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia against Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi US Services Inc., Chattem Inc., Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline LLC.

Zantac, a histamine-2 blocker, is approved to prevent and relieve heartburn associated with acid ingestion and sour stomach. GSK developed the drug in 1983, and it was approved for prescription use ...

