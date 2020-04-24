STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Seattle Dental Practice Hits Ohio Casualty with Class Action Following Denial of COVID-19 Claim

SEATTLE — A Seattle dental practice has filed a federal class action against The Ohio Casualty Insurance Co., asserting that it is obligated to provide coverage for business interruption losses arising from state-ordered closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 23 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Seattle, Pacific Endodontics P.S. seeks a declaratory judgment on behalf of itself and a nationwide class of policyholders that the insurer and its parent company Liberty Mutual must pay such claims.

In response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the United States, ...

Associated Law Firms

Keller Rohrback



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login