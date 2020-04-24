STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Missouri Court Oversees Arguments in Appeal of $4.69 Billion Talc Verdict; J&J Argues Joint Trial ‘Defied Common Sense’

ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri appellate court oversaw oral arguments in the appeal of a $4.69 billion talcum powder verdict, during which counsel for Johnson & Johnson argued that the joint trial of 22 plaintiffs “defies human nature and common sense.”

During the April 24 argument, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District directed a number of questions to the attorneys regarding the verdict, jurisdiction, and the joint trial, including asking whether Johnson & Johnson’s counsel asked for a limiting instruction and whether the jury was properly instructed overall.

The hearing took place live, with a court employee disinfecting ...

