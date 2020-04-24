STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

FDA Warns Against Use of Hydroxychloroquine in Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration has cautioned consumers and health professionals against using hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to treat non-hospitalized patients for COVID-19 or to prevent the virus, explaining that it can lead to life-threatening heart rhythm problems.

In an April 24 MedWatch Safety Alert, the agency noted that it authorized temporary use of the drugs “only in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 when clinical trials are not available, or participation is not feasible, through an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are FDA-approved to treat or prevent malaria. Hydroxychloroquine is also FDA-approved to treat autoimmune conditions ...

