STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. Hair Salon Files Insurance Class Action Against The Hartford

LOS ANGELES — A Pasadena, Calif., hair salon has filed a class action against The Hartford in federal court, asserting that its COVID-19-related business interruption losses are covered under its policy’s Special Property Coverage Form.

In an April 23 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Hair Perfect International Inc. - represented in part by Los Angeles attorney Robert L. Shapiro - says its policy does not exclude or limit coverage for losses from viruses, and includes an endorsement providing coverage for losses caused by fungi, bacteria, or viruses.

Hair Perfect says it ...

