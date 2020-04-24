STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chicago Area Restaurants, Movie Theatre Sue Society Insurance for COVID-19 Losses

CHICAGO — Society Insurance has been hit with another class action seeking coverage for COVID-19 business income losses, this time filed by the owners of Chicago-area restaurants and a movie theatre.

In an April 23 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the plaintiffs accuse Society of blatantly breaching its insurance obligations by issuing “blanket denials” for any business income losses or expenses related to the pandemic or government closure orders, without first conducting a meaningful investigation.

“On March 16, 2020, days before Plaintiffs even made the Claim for the Loss, Society had predetermined ...

Associated Law Firms

Edelson PC

The Fish Law Firm



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login