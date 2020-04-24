STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Nashville Barbecue Eatery Sues Insurer Following Denial of COVID-19 Business Loss Claim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A barbecue restaurant in downtown Nashville has sued its insurer for refusing to pay for business interruption losses and loss of business revenue the restaurant sustained when it was forced to close due to COVID-19 exposure and governmental shutdown orders.

In an April 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Peg Leg Porker and its owner Carey Bringle maintain that their “all-risk” policy issued by Society Insurance does not contain an exclusion for virus, coronavirus, COVID-19 or governmental actions.

Peg Leg is a successful Nashville eatery that employs approximately ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



