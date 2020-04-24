STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Philly Clothing Store Says Losses Caused by Civil Authority Closure Covered Under Policy

PHILADELPHIA — The owner of a Philadelphia area women’s clothing store has sued its insurer in federal court, demanding coverage for business interruption losses it incurred after governmental shutdown orders forced it to close its doors.

Jul-Bur Associates Inc. and Julie’s Bottega contend in an April 21 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania that their Selective Insurance Co. policy covers business interruption or closures by order of civil authority.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued a series of orders in March, which required the closure of all non-life-sustaining business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ...

